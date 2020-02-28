Preston boss Neil discusses the threat of Fulham star Mitrovic

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End manager Alex Neil has highlighted the threat of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of this weekend’s tie between the two sides.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is currently the top scorer in the Championship, sitting in 23 goals in 32 games, laying on one assist in the process. His form is a big reason behind Fulham’s successes so far this season, with the Cottagers sitting in 3rd place as it stands.

The next side tasked with stopping the prolific Serbian striker is Preston North End. Alex Neil’s side were able to get the better of Fulham earlier this season, winning 2-1, but Mitrovic managed to get on the scoresheet.

Now, ahead of the game, Neil has spoken to the Lancashire Post about Mitrovic, highlighting the importance of his role in Scott Parker’s side. He said:

“Top strikers in the Championship will score you 20-plus goals a season. If you want to get out of this league you go and sign a Dwight Gayle or a Mitrovic, someone like that.

“In the game at our place I thought that we shepherded him as well as anyone has done this season, we dealt with him great. Mitrovic is the reason why Fulham are where they are in terms of his goals. I’ve said it before that goals get you out of this division.

“Most teams at the top end of the table have a talisman who will pitch in with between 15 and 25 goals per season. I think that is why it is remarkable where we are in the table – we have had to spread that out over five different players.”