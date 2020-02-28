Tony Mowbray weighing up changes for Blackburn Rovers tie vs Swansea

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said he will be wary when selecting his team for Saturday’s clash with Swansea, with some changes in the offing for the tie.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tony Mowbray heading into this weekend’s game against Swansea City, but the Blackburn Rovers boss has said he could look to make changes for the tie.

Darragh Lenihan is forced out through suspension but two players who could make way from the starting 11 are Sam Gallagher and Joe Rothwell. They both returned to action in the draw with Stoke City, playing until the 79th minute. But, Mowbray is wary of bringing them in once again this weekend for another game so shortly after their return.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about the possibility of making changes for this weekend’s game, the Rovers boss said:

“I think we have to be mindful of some of the players that have been out, Rothwell and Gallagher have missed a good few weeks. To bring them straight back and thrust them in to two games in three days is a big ask for those players. I’m mindful of muscle injuries, particularly when the numbers are down, of asking the same players to do the job every game.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to change sometimes and the guys who’ve been on the outside to give them an opportunity to say ‘I haven’t played much but here I am, I’m starting and here’s my chance’. If there are one or two of them this weekend then let’s see whether they can grab that opportunity.”