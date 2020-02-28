Garry Monk provides injury boost with Sheffield Wednesday trio set to return to training soon

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk revealed that Owls trio Adam Reach, Massimo Luongo and Moses Odubajo are all set to return to training at some point next week.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled since the turn of the New Year, only winning their second Championship game of 2020 earlier this week against Charlton Athletic. And now, with Garry Monk’s side picking up a much-needed three points, the Owls have been provided another boost.

Defender Moses Odubajo and midfield duo Adam Reach are all nearing a return to action after spells on the sidelines. Reach – along with Odubajo – has not played since February 1st and Luongo has not played since he was sent off against Blackburn Rovers in mid-January.

But now, according to manager Garry Monk, the trio could be set to return to action soon. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Monk has confirmed that the three players are all expected to return to training at some point next week, but it is highly unlikely that any of them will make it in time to play against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Speaking about the trio, Monk said:

“At some point next week those three will be back into training so that will be good to have them back, barring any setbacks between now and then. Between them, we are looking at the start or the end of next week, but hopefully, they are back in training.”

The Owls will be hoping to get Reach, Luongo and Odubajo back to full fitness as they look to build on their midweek win over Charlton.