West Brom vs Wigan Athletic – Match Preview and Predicted Starting XI

West Bromwich Albion welcome Wigan Athletic to the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon as they look to cement their place at the top of the Championship table with what would be their sixth victory in seven league games if they can claim all three points.

Albion are four points clear of second-placed Leeds United whilst Wigan are 22nd and involved in a serious relegation battle at the wrong end of the table.

West Brom have lost just four games all season and have pulled nine points clear of third-placed Fulham with it now looking extremely unlikely they will fail to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Despite Wigan’s poor standing in the league they have won their last two games and are unbeaten in four taking eight points from those matches so will arrive at the Hawthorns in confident mood.

Paul Cook’s side are flirting with relegation and are level on points with 21st-placed Middlesbrough but just two points behind Charlton Athletic in 18th highlighting how tight the bottom of the division is.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last three games with Wigan, although the points were shared in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back in December.

Albion will be without key midfielder Romaine Sawyers as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension which will see teenager Rekeem Harper likely start once more.

Grady Diangana is closing in on a return but this fixture will come too soon for the West Ham United loanee.

Antonee Robinson, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and, Joe Gelhardt and Daniel Fox are still on the sidelines for the Latics.

West Brom predicted starting XI: Johnstone; O’Shea, Ajayi, Hegazi, Townsend; Krovinovic, Livermore, Harper; Robinson, Pereira; Robson-Kanu

Wigan Athletic predicted starting XI: Marshall; Byrne, Kipre, Balogun, Pearce; Morsy, Williams; Lowe, Roberts, Massey; Moore