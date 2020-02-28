West Brom boss Slaven Bilic reveals that Rekeem Harper wanted to leave the club on loan

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that midfielder Rekeem Harper wanted to leave the club on loan in January as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Harper deputised for the suspended Romaine Sawyers on Tuesday evening against Preston North End and following an accomplished performance he is once again expected to start against Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

However, Bilic has explained how the teenager wanted to leave the club on a loan basis due to a lack of first-team action but the Croatian boss was reluctant to allow him to depart.

“He wanted to go on loan which shows his motivation and ambition,” Bilic explained. “I told him ‘no,’ we need you. I told him he was going to get a chance.”

“Maybe he wouldn’t have got a chance, maybe he wouldn’t have got a chance but you have to be there, and now Romaine’s red card has given him a chance and he deserves that chance.”

“We had other options. It didn’t have to be him, we had a few players who we could play, but he deserved it for the few games he has played and because of the way he has trained.”

Other first-team youngsters Jonathan Leko and Sam Field were allowed to leave on loan as they joined Charlton Athletic only for their seasons to be cruelly cut short by injury and Harper was believed to want to move for a similar reason.

Harper has found it difficult to obtain a starting berth under Bilic due to the impressive performances of midfield trio Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers and Filip Krovinovic.

It is more than likely that Sawyers will come straight back into the side once he has served his suspension but should Harper perform at a similar level to the one against Preston in their next two matches he could give Bilic something to think about.