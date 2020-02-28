Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown praises West Brom’s Grady Diangana and brands him ‘unplayable’

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has been full of praise for West Bromwich Albion loanee Grady Diangana and claims he is ‘unplayable’ at times in an interview with Football Insider.

The winger has struggled with an injury in recent weeks and is currently sidelined for the Midlands club but during the first half of the season he was in sensational form scoring five goals and providing six assists.

There was speculation that West Ham may recall Diangana during January but due to his injury this didn’t materialise and he remained at the Hawthorns to the relief of the West Brom faithful.

Brown has said he was ‘blown away’ by Diangana the first time he saw him play and his opinion on the youngster hasn’t changed.

“I first seen him, there was a game against Macclesfield and I think they won 8-0 – I thought: ‘Who’s the kid coming in? Wow.’ He’s just so difficult to mark, left and right, and I thought, ‘this kid’s got something’.”

“It was Macclesfield, it was comfy but I just thought he had a bit, and then he got the chance to go from that game into the Premier League squads and he’d be drifting in and out, coming on.”

“It was probably only with the recruitment that West Ham had, the amount of players, that’s knocked him back slightly.”

Diangana has played a crucial role in West Brom’s title bid and will be returning from injury in around two weeks which will be a huge boost to the Baggies as they look to continue their quest for promotion.