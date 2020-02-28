Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts outcome of West Brom vs Wigan Athletic clash

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the outcome of the clash between West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic when speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fixture.

The Baggies welcome Wigan to the Hawthorns in what has the potential to be an exciting encounter with the Latics having won two consecutive games and are unbeaten in their last four league matches.

However, they face a side who are top of the league and have won five of their last six games and only conceded six shots on target in that period. Last time out, West Brom beat Preston North End 2-0 and were completely dominant throughout the game.

Albion are in imperious form and a victory here could see them put real daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Wigan won’t be easy opposition for Slaven Bilic’s men with them having held West Brom to a draw at the DW Stadium earlier in the season and the league leaders will have to ensure there is no complacency against the Championship strugglers.

Prutton has given his views on the encounter predicting the Baggies will have too much for their opponents: “Nine points between West Brom and third place now heading into the weekend, and a far superior goal difference, too.”

“Their position is starting to look imperious. Wigan have won two games this week and they are right back up in with a chance of staying up. This is a big ask for them, though. Baggies win for me.”

Prutton predicts: 2-1.