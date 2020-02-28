The 72
Players line up shake hands ahead of the Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United continue binary wins – what will Hull bring

There’s an old joke that only 10 types of people understand the binary system; those who understand it and those who don’t.  Leeds United seem to with their recent wins.

Wednesday’s victory over a struggling Middlesbrough was United’s third consecutive 1-0 binary win after similar scorelines saw both Reading and Bristol City vanquished. Next up for the Whites is a relatively short trip down the M62 and A63 to the KCOM and Hull City.

Hull City are in a bit of a spiral of form at the moment. Their two best players, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki were sold in the January window and a spate of injuries has weakened the Tigers further. It is a combination of all of this that should give Leeds United fans much hope of a fourth, consecutive victory.

For United, it will be another game without influential midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips, a player who also missed the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at The Riverside on Wednesday just gone. It is also likely to be a game without recent loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin who also fell to injury for the Whites.

In all honesty, it will be a case of what played last time out is likely to play this time out as this scenario fits with Marcelo Bielsa’s dogged loyalty and team selection – the only spanner in the works being Ilhan Meslier to replace the just-announced-as-banned Kiko Casilla..

It should be a game where the visiting Whites just steamroller over a depleted Tigers side. Football’s a funny old game though, the Sky Bet Championship bearing stark testament to that.

