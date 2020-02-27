Former West Brom striker believes Hal Robson-Kanu is Premier League quality

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Robert Earnshaw has said that Hal Robson-Kanu is Premier League quality and that he will thrive in the top flight in an interview with Love Sport Breakfast Radio.

The Welshman has hit ten goals so far this season which is the first time he has reached the milestone in his career and although he isn’t renowned for being a prolific striker, Earnshaw believes he has all of the attributes to do well in the top flight.

“I played with him a lot of times. I like him, he’s a good player and he’s got real good individual skills and it’s good to see him doing well right now,” Earnshaw said.

“I think it’s the first time he’s got double figures – ten goals – I think in a season so it just shows that he’s now progressing to be consistent.”

“I’ll be surprised if West Brom don’t go up because I think that they’re strong enough and I think he’s leading the way with that, especially with the goals and when he scored them because they’ve been winning goals. They’ve been goals that make a difference in their season so far.”

“If they do go up I think he’s more than good enough to compete at that level because he’s got all the abilities.”

Robson-Kanu has been in tremendous form in recent weeks and has become a mainstay in Slaven Bilic’s side since the turn of the year and he will be looking to continue that form as he aims to guide the Baggies to promotion.

West Brom are currently top of the Championship table and are four points clear of second-placed Leeds United.