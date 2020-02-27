Birmingham City midfielder McEachran undergoes successful surgery on ACL injury

Birmingham City have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Josh McEachran has undergone successful surgery on his knee after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Coventry City last month.

Midfielder Josh McEachran only signed for Birmingham City in September of last year and managed 10 appearances across all competitions before suffering a season-ending injury. He was forced off in the Blues’ FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Coventry City after just 18 minutes after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

This injury brought an end to his season but now, the former Chelsea man is on the road to recovery. Manager Pep Clotet confirmed that McEachran has undergone successful surgery on his knee and he has now started his recovery, for which he wishes him the best.

“Josh is already in today after surgery and he feels fine, so he will start this recovery now. We wish him the best,” said Clotet in his brief update regarding McEachran’s injury.

McEachran will have been hoping to be more involved in the Blues’ side this side but now, his attention will turn to ensuring he comes back at full strength for next season. His current deal with the club ends at the end of next season so he will be hoping to earn a new contract in the 2020/2021 campaign.

In McEachran’s absence, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner have maintained their midfield partnership, starting alongside each other in the club’s last five matches in the Championship, remaining unbeaten in nine matches in the league.