Hull City striker Eaves ruled out for the rest of the season – Grant McCann provides injury update

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hull City manager Grant McCann has confirmed that striker Tom Eaves will not play again this season after he suffered an ankle ligament injury in the Tigers’ defeat to Preston North End.

In Hull City’s 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at the weekend, striker Tom Eaves was forced off during the second half. And now, the club have had their fears confirmed.

Manager Grant McCann has confirmed that Eaves’ season has come to an early end, with scans revealing that the 28-year-old has “torn a couple of his ligaments in his ankle”. The news of Eaves’ injury means another blow to McCann’s attacking ranks, with James Scott also out for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the club’s official website to confirm Eaves’ injury, he said:

“Tom will be out for the season with the ankle injury he suffered at Preston. He’s a big loss and, as I said after the game, it was a horrendous tackle on him. It’s ligament damage. He’s torn a couple of ligaments in his ankle and it’s a similar sort of injury to what has sidelined Eric (Lichaj) and Herbie (Kane). It’s disappointing news.”

McCann also provided updates on the injuries to centre-back pair Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke, who have both picked up calf problems. He also confirmed that the club will have to wait and see what happens regarding a hamstring injury to Jon Toral.

“Jordy looks as though he’s done his calf. Reece Burke missed the Barnsley game because he walked out of training on Tuesday with a calf injury. We don’t know how long they’ll be out for as of yet – they’ll both have to be assessed.

“Jon Toral felt his hamstring, so we’ll just have to wait and see on that one as well. It’s both frustrating and annoying but it is what it is.”