Peterborough United still targeting automatic promotion says Darren Ferguson

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has insisted that the club are still targeting a place in the automatic promotion spots despite dropping to 6th in recent weeks.

It will be two weeks on Saturday since Peterborough United last played a League One game, returning to action against Burton Albion this weekend. While many of their promotion rivals have been catching up with games in hand over the Posh, Darren Ferguson’s side have dropped to 6th place with 33 games played.

But, the race for promotion to the Championship is as tight as ever. Posh are only six points away from the automatic promotion spots and only six points away from table-toppers Coventry City. In-form Fleetwood Town are tied on 55 points with a game in hand over the Posh, while Oxford United are only one point behind on the same games played.

And despite dropping down in recent weeks, manager Darren Ferguson has insisted that the club are still targeting a place in the top two to earn automatic promotion to the Championship. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph ahead of this weekend’s trip to Burton, Ferguson said:

“The top two is absolutely the target. But we will have to repeat the long winning run for it to happen. We are capable of doing it again and we are still within reach, but our focus for now is on winning at Burton and that won’t be easy.

“They are a funny side because when they are on it they play very well, but they’ve obviously lacked consistency. They played with a back three for the first time at Southend last week and won for the first time in seven matches. But it will be tough. We are away and our away form is not great.

“We did beat Burton without Ivan earlier in the season so it can be done. That was a horrible game, but I’d settle for that and another 1-0 win.

“I didn’t pay much attention to the results while we weren’t playing as I couldn’t affect anything, but they went pretty much as I expected.”