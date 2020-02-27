Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has praised the performance of Stuart Dallas in their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening in an interview with Football Insider.

The Northern Ireland international starred for the Whites in the game at the Riverside as they maintained their push for promotion with their third consecutive win.

Dallas has played every game for Marcelo Bielsa this season as an attacking full-back and was handed a new four-year contract the start of the campaign as reward for his excellent performances.

Brown was impressed with the full-back’s performance. “Left-back and he was running the game. He had a fantastic game, I think he’s got great energy, he fits in.”

“He’s a real all-round team player. I wouldn’t say he perfects in any position but he’s a fantastic squad player. Supporters will love him because of the application that he puts in so I think he’s great for the squad.”

Dallas has thrust himself into the starting XI this campaign following a frustrating spell where he initially struggled to pin down a place in the side.

The 28-year-old has been converted from a winger into an attacking full-back by the Argentine boss and he is now reaping the rewards with some impressive showings and highlighting his versatility and importance to the squad.

Dallas’ form has seen him move ahead of Alioski and Douglas in the pecking order and he will be looking to continue starting games as he aims to help guide Leeds back to the Premier League.