Former England striker Darren Bent ‘hails’ West Brom’s defensive solidity

Former England striker Darren Bent has ‘hailed’ West Bromwich Albion’s defensive solidity and claimed this as the main reason behind their recent impressive form when speaking on Quest.

West Brom have won five and drawn one of their last six games, a statistic made all the more impressive considering they have faced fellow promotion challengers Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Preston North End in that time.

In addition to their winning streak, they have only conceded three goals and just six shots on target throughout the whole month of February.

Bent was full of praise for Slaven Bilic’s men and said: “They’ve won five out of six, one draw – it’s absolutely sensational form. They’ve played some good sides in there, Forest and Bristol City. Crunch time, fantastic.”

The former Sunderland frontman was also equally impressed with the amount of shots on target they have faced during their good form. “It’s incredible. They’ve got a Premier League manager. That’s why he moaned at Cardiff. One of them’s a penalty! It’s fantastic. If they’re gonna get promoted, that needs to continue.”

The Baggies struggled in mid-season and suffered a wobble throughout December and January but they have shown the signs of true champions during the past month.

Bringing in the likes of Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier with a wealth of Championship experience has also helped their cause and they now look well set for a return to the Premier League should their fantastic form continue.