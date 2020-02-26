Predicted Middlesbrough XI v Leeds – Four changes from Barnsley defeat

Middlesbrough face Leeds United tonight at The Riverside Stadium, where they will be hoping to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against the Championship’s bottom two.
Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI to take on Leeds United this evening:
GK – Aynsley Pears
Pears is now the number one choice between the sticks and has been unlucky to be on the losing side in recent weeks.
RWB – Djed Spence
His omission from the matchday squad at Barnsley was baffling, and the teenager should return tonight.
RCB – Jonny Howson
Howson was one of the only players to perform well at Oakwell and should revert to centre-back with Spence returning.
CB – Harold Moukoudi
Moukoudi’s been hit and miss since his arrival but will keep his place against Leeds.
LCB – Ryan Shotton
Along with Howson, Shotton can hold his head high after Barnsley and should play instead of George Friend.
LWB – Hayden Coulson
Woodgate opted for Marvin Johnson on the left side of defence last week, but Coulson provides a more attacking outlet.
CDM – Adam Clayton
Clayton should come back into the fold to protect the backline against a free-scoring Leeds team.
RCM – Marcus Tavernier
Ravel Morrison and Patrick Roberts’ arrivals in January has meant Tavernier’s dropped to the bench but should come back in to face Bielsa’s side.
LCM – George Saville
The game has passed Saville by in recent weeks but should keep his place.
CAM – Ravel Morrison
Morrison closed down, pressed and tried to make things happen at Oakwell, more than what can be said for the majority of the rest of the side.
ST – Ashley Fletcher
The 10-goal striker plays better on his own, and Assombalonga should drop to the bench.