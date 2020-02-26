The 72
Hayden Coulson (33) of Middlesbrough applauds the travelling fans at full time during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales on 14 December 2019.
Barnsley

Predicted Middlesbrough XI v Leeds – Four changes from Barnsley defeat

Middlesbrough face Leeds United tonight at The Riverside Stadium, where they will be hoping to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against the Championship’s bottom two.

Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI to take on Leeds United this evening:

GK – Aynsley Pears

Pears is now the number one choice between the sticks and has been unlucky to be on the losing side in recent weeks.

RWB – Djed Spence

His omission from the matchday squad at Barnsley was baffling, and the teenager should return tonight.

RCB – Jonny Howson

Howson was one of the only players to perform well at Oakwell and should revert to centre-back with Spence returning.

CB – Harold Moukoudi

Moukoudi’s been hit and miss since his arrival but will keep his place against Leeds.

LCB – Ryan Shotton

Along with Howson, Shotton can hold his head high after Barnsley and should play instead of George Friend.

LWB – Hayden Coulson

Woodgate opted for Marvin Johnson on the left side of defence last week, but Coulson provides a more attacking outlet.

CDM – Adam Clayton

Clayton should come back into the fold to protect the backline against a free-scoring Leeds team.

RCM – Marcus Tavernier

Ravel Morrison and Patrick Roberts’ arrivals in January has meant Tavernier’s dropped to the bench but should come back in to face Bielsa’s side.

LCM – George Saville

The game has passed Saville by in recent weeks but should keep his place.

CAM – Ravel Morrison

Morrison closed down, pressed and tried to make things happen at Oakwell, more than what can be said for the majority of the rest of the side.

ST – Ashley Fletcher

The 10-goal striker plays better on his own, and Assombalonga should drop to the bench.

