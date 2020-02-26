Fulham dealt injury blow as midfielder Onomah undergoes surgery on knee injury – six-week absence expected

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fulham manager Scott Parker has confirmed that midfielder Josh Onomah is expected to be out of action for six weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah picked up a knee injury in the Cottagers’ 3-0 defeat to Barnsley, ruling him out of last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Derby County. And now, it has been confirmed that the 22-year-old is set for a longer spell on the sidelines.

Onomah has undergone surgery on his knee and he is now set for an absence of at least six weeks, Fulham boss Scott Parker confirmed when speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their clash with Swansea City. Providing an update on Onomah, he said:

“It’s obviously disappointing regarding Josh. He had surgery on Saturday morning on a knee injury, which he sustained against Barnsley. He looks like he’ll probably be out for at least six weeks I would have thought, so that’s a big disappointment.

“He’s come into the team and done very, very well. He gives us a different dynamic in the sense of what our other midfielders have got.”

So far this season, Onomah has played in 26 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process. He arrived at Craven Cottage in the summer transfer window as part of the deal that saw Ryan Sessegnon sign for Spurs.

Now, without Onomah, Fulham will be hoping to return to winning ways, having failed to win in their last three Championship games, starting with tonight’s game against Swansea City.