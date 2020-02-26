Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray wary of Stoke City despite league position

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said his side will not be underestimating the task at hand when they host Stoke City tonight, despite their league position.

Heading into tonight’s clash with Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers have been presented with a big chance to boost their hopes of earning a place in the Championship play-off spots.

Bristol City and Preston North End fell to defeats at the hands of Huddersfield Town and West Brom last night, meaning a win for Rovers tonight would see them overtake the Robins and move within two points of Preston, who occupy the last play-off spot.

But, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is not underestimating tonight’s opposition. Stoke City find themselves sat in 20th place in the Championship table and only three points clear of the relegation zone. Mowbray is expecting a difficult tie against the Potters, who he believes will be giving it their all to take the points back to Staffordshire. Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, he said:

“We have to be ready for Stoke City, a team who have scored five at Huddersfield recently and four at Barnsley recently. They won 2-0 at the weekend and yet still find themselves in trouble.

“We have to try and compound their misery if we can by making it a difficult night for them, because they’ve also lost 4-0 at Derby and 4-2 at QPR. So we have to make it one of those days for them where we get on top and score some goals, but we’ll also have to be mindful of their threats.

“They’ve had some very good results but also some damaging results which have brought them back into the pack. The likes of Wigan and Barnsley have found a way to win matches recently and it’s very tight down there.

“We know Stoke will come with the intention to fight for every ball, every tackle and every challenge. We have to match that and see if we can use the quality in our ranks to try and find a way to win a game.”