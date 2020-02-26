Scott Parker highlights importance of Fulham fans ahead of Swansea City tie

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fulham boss Scott Parker has highlighted the importance of the club’s supporters, as they look to return to winning ways at Craven Cottage when they face Swansea City tonight.

Fulham host Swansea City at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night and after a disappointing last showing in front of the home fans, the Cottagers will be determined to put in a strong performance and take all three points from the Swans.

Fulham are without a win in three and last time at Craven Cottage, they suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Barnsley. They drew against Derby County last Friday and now, they will be hoping to win tonight to return them to 3rd place in the Championship table.

And, ahead of the game, manager Scott Parker has highlighted the importance of the game against Swansea and then their game at the weekend vs Preston North End. Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of tonight’s game, Parker said the fans will have a big role in tonight’s game under the floodlights, saying:

“They’re big games for us, massive games for us. And right now there’s no bigger than Swansea at home, and then Preston. After last week at home and the result we got and the way we performed, we need to put in a performance. First and foremost, try and get a result, but let’s put a performance in.

“Wednesday night needs to be solely about us and what we do. We need to really put our mark on the game, and try and go in there with a real intensity about us, get the fans right behind us and get them shouting.

“Ultimately that’s our jobs, that’s the players’ jobs. Let’s get the crowd behind us and let them help as much as possible. I said after the Derby game how important the fans will be. They’re going to be vitally important for us. It’s clichéd and loads of people sitting in my position say it about the 12th man, but it’s the truth.

“There’s no better place than the Cottage when people are shouting and the clappers are going and there’s a real intensity about it. It helps and it gets people going, so it’s down to us to make sure that the fans come and they’re singing in their full voice.”