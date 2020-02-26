Oxford United reject approach from Blackpool for manager Karl Robinson

Speaking to the club’s official website, Oxford United chairman Sumrith ‘Tiger’ Thanakarnjanasuth has confirmed that the club have turned down an approach from fellow League One side Blackpool for manager Karl Robinson.

On Tuesday evening, reports emerged claiming Oxford United had been approached by Blackpool for manager Karl Robinson, as they contine their search for a new manager after relieving Simon Grayson of his duties earlier this month. Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported the news on Twitter, saying:

Blackpool make approach for Oxford United boss Karl Robinson. #bfc #oufc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 25, 2020

But now, it has been revealed by Oxford chairman Sumrith ‘Tiger’ Thanakarnjanasuth that the club have “politely declined” the Tangerines’ approach. In a statement released on the club’s official website on Wednesday morning, he said:

“When a club is doing well there will always be interest in the Manager as well as players; that is inevitable and we thank Blackpool for going through the right procedure. Everything has been done properly and we wish them well in their search for a new Manager.

“Karl is a central part of what we are building and I hope will be here for many years to come.

“To set the record straight, we spoke to Blackpool yesterday before the game but I didn’t want to disturb Karl’s pre-match routine. It was unfortunate that rumours started coming out just before kick off, but I rang immediately after the game although Karl was very busy as usual at that time, and by that stage it was 5am in Bangkok and even I need a little sleep sometimes!

“We talked this morning, and we talked a lot about last night’s game, an important win, and then about our plans for the rest of the season. The team is playing so well right now and we are chasing down the teams above us. It is going to be such an exciting finish and we look forward to facing the challenge together.”

After having their approach for Robinson rejected, Blackpool will now turn their attentions elsewhere. David Dunn is currently the caretaker boss at Bloomfield Road and the club sit in 14th place after 32 games.