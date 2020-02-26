Leeds United scouts watch over Oxford midfielder Brannagan in midweek clash vs Accrington Stanley

According to a report from Football Insider, scouts from Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United were in attendance of Oxford United’s 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, keeping a close eye on star midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

In the January transfer window, Leeds United were linked with Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan, with a report from The Telegraph claiming that the Whites were among the sides to have taken a liking to the former Liverpool youngster.

And now, more reports have emerged claiming Leeds United are interested in the Oxford midfielder. Football Insider has reported that scouts from Leeds watched over Brannagan during the U’s 3-0 midweek win over Accrington Stanley.

The Whites are said to have been keeping a close eye on Brannagan over the past few months, hinting that the frameworks for the summer transfer window are already being put in place.

Brannagan has been a star performer for Oxford this season, providing a goal threat from the middle of the park. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals across all competitions, also providing four assists in his 33 appearances across all competitions.

Brannagan started out his career with Liverpool and made his breakthrough into senior football with the Anfield side having progressed through the club’s youth ranks. He spent a stint on loan with Fleetwood Town and played nine times for Liverpool’s senior team before signing for Oxford in January 2018. Since then, he has made 98 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and laying on 10 assists.

Now, with Leeds reportedly keeping a close eye on Brannagan, it will be interesting to see if their reported interest in the midfielder materialises into anything serious in the summer transfer window.