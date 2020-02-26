Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford and Jon Bon Jovi exchange quirky social media messages

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford and legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi have exchanged some strange motivational messages on social media following an interview on TalkSport.

Who would have known that the Whites’ striker was such a Jon Bon Jovi fan? Well, it now appears that the unlikely duo have forged up a newfound friendship!

The lead singer of Bon Jovi sent Bamford a motivational message in an interview on TalkSport ahead of Leeds’ game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

“Patrick, I’m holding your next cheque… you score & you get it!” 🙏 “I’ve got Patrick’s new theme song and it’s called Limitless!” 👏#LUFC’s @Patrick_Bamford is apparently a big @JonBonJovi fan! 🎸 So we got Jon Bon Jovi himself to send Patrick a message… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sykkwVvXBj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 26, 2020

Bamford is supposedly a huge fan of the band following his attendance at one of their gigs in Manchester and Jon Bon Jovi has reacted by issuing his support in a comical message on one of the world’s biggest sports radio stations.

The singer whose hits include Livin’ On A Prayer was made aware of Bamford’s admiration for the band and continued to offer him a ‘pep talk’ live on air.

“He gets motivated listening to Bon Jovi before a game – what could be better than that?,” Bon Jovi laughed. “Patrick – I’m holding your next game cheque! You score, you get it… you don’t score, you don’t get it. “How’s that for motivation!”

The former Middlesbrough forward has struggled of late and is currently on a five-game goalless drought which he will be looking to end tonight against his previous employers.

Bamford found the funny side of the message and showed his appreciation for the singer’s support by sending a response to him.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men head to the Riverside this evening in looking to make it three wins in a row as they continue their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.