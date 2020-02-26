Huddersfield Town’s Danny Cowley reflects on win over Bristol City

Huddersfield Town eased their relegation fears with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City last night.

The Terriers earned a big three points in their battle for Championship survival after goals from Chris Willock and Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Famara Diedhou pulled one back for the Robins on 88 minutes to make it a nervy ending for the hosts. However, Danny Cowley’s men held on to end their run of three games without a win.

Huddersfield have risen up to 19th in the league and are now five points above the relegation zone, with a few teams below them playing tonight. Bristol City, on the other hand, saw their Play-Off hopes dented in Yorkshire last night but remain three points outside the top six.

Cowley reflected on his sides’ big win, as per the Terriers’ official club website: “I think it was a good performance from us. We were pleased with the levels that we got to and I thought with and against the ball we were good tonight. Probably the best we’ve been with the ball.”

“We started the game well, got into a good place in the game and were probably disappointed not to take our earlier chances. We were pleased to take our goal when we did. I thought it was a great finish from Chris Willock, a real good individual goal and that put us in a good place in the game.”

He added: “We managed to get in a good place in the second half and get the second goal. We were disappointed to concede but pleased with how we saw the game out.”

Huddersfield will be looking to build on yesterday’s result against Charlton Athletic at home again this weekend.