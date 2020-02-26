Graeme Jones comments after Luton Town’s big win over Brentford

Luton Town earned an impressive three points against promotion hopefuls Brentford at Kenilworth Road last night.

The Hatters have boosted their survival hopes in the Championship after their 2-1 win over the Bees.

Graeme Jones’ side led 2-0 at half-time thanks to an own goal from Shandon Baptiste and a strike from defender Martin Cranie.

Brentford piled on the pressure in the second-half but struggled to break down the Luton defence. They managed to pull one back in the final ten minutes through top scorer Ollie Watkins but could not find the equaliser late on.

Luton’s win has meant they are now four points from safety and have leapfrogged Barnsley from the bottom of the table.

Their boss Jones has said, as per the Hatters’ official club website: “I think the level of performance has been there for a long time now, but we had to win in a different way tonight. We couldn’t take Brentford on and try and beat them with probably too many injuries.”

“Off the ball I thought we were absolutely outstanding. Set pieces were important and the character of the players, the energy – the players need to take all the credit. They were to a man, exceptional.”

He added: “There’s a long way to go when you score early against Brentford! Brentford are an outstanding football team. That was a higher level game tonight in terms of performance. If anyone gets anytime to have a look at the intelligence of our press – they’ve spent millions, they’ve got top quality individuals, and if they won tonight, they would have gone third in the league.”

Next up for Luton is a huge home game against relegation rivals Stoke City at the weekend.