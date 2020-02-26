Wycombe Wanderers bolster squad by bringing in free agent Paco Craig

Wycombe Wanderers have signed free agent Paco Craig, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has penned a one-month contract with the Chairboys after impressing on trial.

Craig, who is 27 years old, has spent the majority of his playing career to date in America and adds more competition and depth to Gareth Ainsworth’s side. He played for them last night in their 3-0 win against Hungerford Town in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup.

Wycombe are currently 3rd in League One and are two points off joint-top of the table Rotherham United and Coventry City.

Craig started his career in the academy at West Ham United but was released as a youngster in 2011. He subsequently trained with Gillingham and had a brief spell at Bishop Stortford Town before moving to America to play college soccer for Young Harris Mountain Lions.

He then went on to have stints at Rocket City United and Ocala Stampede before he was signed by Louisville City on a professional contract in March 2016. Craig spent four years with the USL Championship side and established himself as a key player for them.

Craig helped the Kentucky side win the USL Cup twice during his time at the Lynn Family Stadium but left the club at the end of last season.

He has now returned to England and will be eager to impress after earning a short-term contract at third tier promotion hopefuls Wycombe.