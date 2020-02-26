On-loan Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan not thinking about long-term future

On-loan Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan has been a hit since joining from rivals Aston Villa in January.

The forward has scored four goals in his opening five games for the Blues. However, he is not thinking about his long-term future just yet.

Hogan, who is 27 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Villa Park when his deal at St. Andrew’s expires at the end of the season.

Villa signed him from Brentford in 2017 but his time with the Midlands side has been affected by injury. He has been loaned out to Sheffield United, Stoke City and now Birmingham since his move there.

He has slotted in nicely into Birmingham’s side under Pep Clotet but when asked about the possibility of a permanent move there, Hogan kept his cards close to his chest, as per a report by Birmingham Live: “Look, I’ll be honest, I’m not thinking about the summer. I’m thinking Millwall away. That is how I’ve always wanted to play football.”

“My next thought is Millwall, then QPR and whoever it is after that. Then come the summer, I’m not going to think about football for two or three weeks. I’m going to have my feet up and enjoy spending time with my daughter. I try not to think about things like that (a move) because there is no point. It will sort itself out, whatever happens, happens, and when it does, it does.”

Hogan is quick becoming a popular man at Birmingham, but they will have to be patient in whether they are going to sign him permanently.