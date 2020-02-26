West Brom player ratings following 2-0 victory over Preston North End

West Bromwich Albion continued their impressive form with a 2-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Preston North End at the Hawthorns.

Goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and captain Jake Livermore were enough to secure all three points for Slaven Bilic’s men in a performance that was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests as the visitors failed to register a single shot on target.

There were plenty of good performers from the men in blue and white and here we rate the West Brom players:

SAM JOHNSTONE – 7

Had barely anything to do in another quiet evening for the Albion stopper. Kicking and distribution was good considering the conditions.

DARA O’SHEA – 7

The youngster is repaying the faith shown in him by Bilic with a string of solid performances. Good defensively although he was beaten in the air by Nugent in the first half.

SEMI AJAYI – 8

Continues to show just what a smart piece of business this was by Bilic. Good in possession and dealt with any threat Preston might have posed. Looks cool and composed as always.

AHMED HEGAZI – 9

Stunning performance from the Egyptian. Won absolutely everything in the air and never looked in any trouble against his opponents. Given another chance by the manager following a couple of errors by Bartley and he is grabbing it with both hands.

CONOR TOWNSEND – 8

Always been in the shadow of Kieran Gibbs but the full-back is making the left-back slot his own. Has been fantastic in recent weeks and this performance was no different. Solid defensively and whipped in a number of wonderful crosses.

JAKE LIVERMORE – 9

Any superlatives could be used and deserved by the captain. Another commanding performance as he dropped deeper to cover the role vacated by the suspended Sawyers. Capped off yet another fine showing with a goal. Man of the Match.

REKEEM HARPER – 8

Given a chance by Bilic due to Sawyers’ suspension and the latters absence wasn’t noticed which is credit to Harper. He used the ball well and got forward when he could. Linked up well with his teammates considering his lack of game time.

FILIP KROVINOVIC – 8

Another good performance from the Croatian who has been exemplary in recent weeks. Won the ball back and was involved in everything that was good about West Brom.

MATHEUS PEREIRA – 8

The Brazilian was once again excellent, the touches and flicks he pulled off at times were breathtaking. Although he wasn’t at his superlative best he was still a constant menace and his through ball to Robinson in the first half was sensational.

CALLUM ROBINSON – 8

Fantastic showing from the loanee once again who has made a real difference to the team since his arrival. Beautiful ball into Robson-Kanu for the opener and a real good performance against his former side.

HAL ROBSON-KANU – 9

A goal and an assist for the Welshman in a sublime showing. Scored a great goal and chested the ball to Livermore for the second. Looks undroppable at the moment.

SUBS:

MATT PHILLIPS – 7

Showed some neat touches when he came on and tidy in possession. Involved in some chances late on. Knows he has lost his starting place and is eager to impress to win it back.

KAMIL GROSICKI – 6

Had ten minutes to influence the game and he had a good run but got the ball caught under his feet.

CHARLIE AUSTIN – 6

Had a good chance to score but hit the crossbar. Willing to defend in the latter stages.