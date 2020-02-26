The 72
Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence (29) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 7 December 2019.
Middlesbrough’s Jonathan Woodgate says starlet Djed Spence has ‘dropped below’ coach’s standards

In an interview with The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate explained why young starlet Djed Spence was dropped in the defeat at Barnsley last weekend.

Middlesbrough slumped to a 1-0 loss at Oakwell on Saturday, registering no shots on target for the second game running.

Supporters were surprised to see attacking wing-back Djed Spence missing from the matchday squad, with no reports of an injury. The 19-year old has been one of Boro’s standout performers so far this campaign, but Woodgate instead opted for the experience of Jonny Howson, despite being a natural central midfielder.

When asked why the Boro boss dropped Spence entirely for Barnsley, Woodgate replied:

“People need to realise that when you get to a certain level, you can’t drop below those standards,”

“You have to keep pushing yourself to be the best you can be.

“That’s what I want for the team. Everyone has to keep on pushing, and if someone doesn’t push, there’ll be consequences.”

Spence could return for the visit of Leeds United on Wednesday night, as his pace could be a weapon to hurt Marcelo Bielsa’s side down the right.

“I’ve dealt with things on numerous occasions” continued Woodgate. “Marcus Browne was left out of the squad, but no one asked me then. I wasn’t asked about Browne or (Marc) Bola, but you leave Djed out of the squad and everyone is asking questions. It happens.

“If people lower their standards, then they’ll find themselves out of the squad” he warned.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to get their first win since New Years Day, as they sit three points above the relegation zone with 12 games left to play.

