Stoke City on-loan defender James Chester to be allowed to leave Aston Villa

Stoke City on-loan defender James Chester is set to be allowed to leave Aston Villa according to Football Insider.

Chester has been on loan at the Bet365 Stadium since January as he struggled with injuries and forcing his way into the starting XI at the Premier League side.

The 31-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and Villa are willing to allow him to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

Chester signed for Aston Villa from local rivals West Bromwich Albion for around £8million four years ago.

The centre-back is way down the pecking order at Aston Villa despite their dreadful defensive record this season which is the worst in the top flight and is the main reason for their poor form leaving with them with the serious possibility of a return to the Championship.

Chester has been in good form for Stoke in the second tier of English football as he bids to stake a claim for a place in the Wales squad for Euro 2020.

He has played 90 minutes for the Potters in their last four games and has settled seamlessly into life at the club under Michael O’Neill as he looks to reignite his career following a frustrating spell at Villa.

With Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Bjorn Engels seemingly the first-choice centre backs under Villa boss Dean Smith, it appears unlikely that Chester has a future at the Midlands club.

Chester has made over 100 appearances for Aston Villa and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League last season.