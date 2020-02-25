Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa discusses possible imminent England call-up for Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has discussed the possible imminent England call-up for Kalvin Phillips and claims it would be “fully deserved” as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There has been speculation in recent months that the Leeds midfielder could be called up to the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate due to the impressive performances for his club and Bielsa believes it would be a proud moment for him and the club although he didn’t delve too much into the possibility.

“It is something that Leeds and the club deserve and we have to be proud of this. If that happens it’s not easy to get and for that reason, you really have to be proud,” Bielsa said.

“I worked as national team manager in Argentina and Chile and I didn’t like that other managers said in the press which players should be in the team so I don’t want to make that same mistake.”

Phillips has been an integral player for the Whites this season and has recently been linked with a £20million move to Premier League side Sheffield United should they win a European spot.

However, Bielsa would be eager to retain his star player and it would surely take a much larger offer than £20million for the club to even consider selling one of their prized assets.

Of course, a call up to the England squad would only increase his valuation and should Leeds win promotion to the Premier League this would strengthen their position in terms of keeping the defensive midfielder.