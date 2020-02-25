Bristol City boss not underestimating Huddersfield Town despite league position

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has said he will not be underestimating Huddersfield Town, as the Robins prepare to face the Terriers on Tuesday night.

Bristol City face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium tonight and will be hoping to take all three points back to Ashton Gate as they look to keep in touch with the race for a spot in the Championship play-offs.

At the other end of the table, Huddersfield Town find themselves in a battle to stay in the Championship. Danny Cowley’s side sit two points and one place clear of the bottom three and a win against the Robins could see them leapfrog Stoke and Middlesbrough, potentially moving them three points clear of the drop zone.

But, despite the two sides’ differing league positions, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has said he is expecting a tough tie against the Terriers. Speaking to Bristol City’s official club website ahead of the game, he said:

“No, I think they (Huddersfield) are very different to what they were then,” said Johnson when asked if he will he expecting a game similar to when the two sides last met, when Bristol City ran away 5-2 winners.

“They are fighting for their lives down there. It’s a trip up to Yorkshire and we have to go there and be better.

“We’ve got to make sure we pick a team of individuals that can get that balance. It’s the Ying and the Yang versus the release of the attacking players, quality and flare more importantly, versus the steel…we have missed that in the last couple of games. That’s there for everybody to see but somebody has got to take that mantle.”