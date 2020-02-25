West Brom vs Preston North End – Match Preview and Predicted Starting XI

West Bromwich Albion take on Preston North End this evening at the Hawthorns where the Championship leaders will be looking to take another step towards automatic promotion with a victory.

Both sides are in very good form with Albion having taken 13 point from the last 15 available whilst Preston have won three of their last five games leaving them sixth in the table.

Last time out the Baggies thrashed Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate thanks to a goal from Callum Robinson and a double from Hal Robson-Kanu. Preston beat Hull City 2-1 as they came from behind to claim the final play-off place and saw them move three points ahead of Bristol City.

The Lilywhites also have a good away record and are unbeaten in six games away from Deepdale and go into the game in confident mood. West Brom are certainly better away from home and have won just one of their last six home games but are undoubtedly one of the most consistent sides in the division.

The game against Bristol City saw Romaine Sawyers receive a red card and will be suspended for this fixture meaning that Rekeem Harper could come into the side or manager Slaven Bilic could opt to start Kamil Grosicki out wide allowing Krovinovic to take up a deeper role in midfield.

For Preston, Daniel Johnson will not feature due to a knock whilst there is also no Louis Moult, Billy Bodin or Tom Bayliss because of injury.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; O’Shea, Hegazi, Ajayi, Townsend; Livermore, Krovinovic; Grosicki, Pereira, Robinson; Robson-Kanu

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Rudd; Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Hughes; Pearson, Gallagher, Browne; Harrop, Barkhuizen, Sinclair