Charlton Athletic star Taylor’s performance vs Luton his best yet says Lee Bowyer

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said that Lyle Taylor’s performance against Luton Town was his best under his management, after he starred in the Addicks’ 3-1 win over the Hatters.

In Charlton Athletic’s 3-1 win over Luton Town at the weekend, striker Lyle Taylor was at his lethal best. He scored twice in the victory over the relegation-threatened Hatters and linked with well with Andre Green to cause havoc for Graeme Jones’s backline.

Taylor has been a star performer for Bowyer’s Charlton and has been putting in strong performances this season, as well as playing a crucial role in the Addicks’ promotion-winning campaign last season. But, according to Bowyer, his performance in Saturday’s win over Luton was his best yet. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

”Lyle was exceptional from start to finish – that’s the best game he has played under me. Not just because of the goals but his all-round performance. He didn’t lose the ball and his link-up play was very good.

“The people he is playing against now are better players [than when he starred for Charlton in League One]. Cameron Carter-Vickers was at Spurs – he is a proper centre-half.

“But neither centre-half could handle him. Andre [Green] was a threat in behind and they worked really well together. Lyle is in a good place now and we need him to stay there – that comes down to me to keep pushing him. If he keeps playing like that then we will win more games than we lose.”