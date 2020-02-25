Mark Warburton highlights Derby County’s threats ahead of Tuesday night clash

Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has picked out some of Derby County’s biggest threats, highlighting the impact of Wayne Rooney’s arrival.

Queens Park Rangers host Derby County at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tonight and will be hoping to follow up last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest with a good performance against the Rams.

Derby County head into tonight’s game two points head of the R’s in 13th place, drawing against promotion hopefuls Fulham last time out. Their results have improved recently and their upturn in form correlates with the arrival of England legend Wayne Rooney.

Since his arrival, Rooney has scored four goals and laid on two assists in 12 games, playing in roles in behind the striker or in the middle of the park. Derby have won six and drawing four with Rooney, losing just twice. And, QPR boss Mark Warburton believes this is largely down to the impact of Rooney’s arrival. Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, he said:

”They’ve had a good run of results recently. Wayne Rooney is definitely having an impact and he would do because he is a world-class player, one of England’s greatest.

“There was always going to be a reaction and they have also got the likes of Lawrence and Waghorn, who we know well. They have quality all over the pitch and what we have to do is recognise it and respect it.

“We have to understand how we can impose ourselves on the game, how we can impact them in a positive way. We are at home and we know that we are a good team; we can create chances and score goals. We have to concentrate and hopefully we can get the right result.”