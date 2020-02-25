Bradford City to make early strides in summer recruitment plans

Bradford City are set to make early plans for player recruitment this summer, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Their boss Stuart McCall is to meet up with chief executive Julian Rhodes to get the ball rolling.

McCall returned to the club for a third spell as manager when he replaced Gary Bowyer in the dugout last month. The Yorkshire side are set for another summer of transition with their new boss setting his sights on new signings already.

Bradford’s season is not over just yet and they are currently four points off the Play-Offs in League Two. Nevertheless, the Bantams are still eager to prepare for the summer early to give them a head start over rivals.

McCall has said, as per the Telegraph and Argus: “There are certain areas that are stockpiled for next season. But I’m going to have discussions with Julian about moving forward. You’ve got to start putting things into action now. We’re beginning to formulate where we need strengthening.”









He added: “You’ve got to start doing your homework now for the summer. There’s a lot more than just watching them on videos. You’ve got to meet people and speak to them.”

Next up for Bradford is a home fixture against automatic promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle in what will be a tough test for McCall’s men. They will be eager to close the gap on the top six and start putting pressure on those above them with just 12 games left of the campaign to play.