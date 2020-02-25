Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet to keep options open

Blackpool’s top scorer Armand Gnanduillet is keeping his options open over his next move, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The striker is out of contract at Bloomfield Road and is weighing up his future.

Gnanduillet, who is 28 years old, has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this season for the Tangerines, already beating the 14 he bagged in the last campaign.

The 6ft 4inc forward has been continuously linked with Championship side Charlton Athletic and may be the subject of interest from other second tier clubs as well this summer if his goals continue.

Before his move to the Tangerines, Gnanduillet had previously had spells with the likes of Chesterfield and Leyton Orient.

Blackpool’s chief executive Ben Mansford has provided an update on his current situation, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “Armand is a bit of a fans’ favourite from what I can see. What is it, 18 goals so far this year?”

“We’ve tried to talk to Armand about that (a new contract) but I think he’s got to a situation where he has some contractual freedom coming up and he probably feels he’d like to keep his options open. That’s football.”

He added: “I have a huge admiration for Armand. When his move in both (past) windows hasn’t materialised, his answer after not getting a move in January was to score three goals in two games.”

Blackpool have slid down the League One table over recent months and with it likely they will be playing their football in the same division next term, Gnanduillet’s future at the club is in real doubt.