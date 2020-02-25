Rangers and Celtic want Gillingham defender Jack Tucker

Rangers and Celtic are interested in Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Gills will face a battle to hold onto the youngster this summer with Premier League duo West Ham United and Aston Villa also being linked.

Tucker, who is 20 years old, has broken into Steve Evans’ first-team in League One this season and is being tipped for a big future in the game. He was the subject of a bid from Championship side Brentford in January which was rejected.

The centre-back penned a new deal at Priestfield Stadium this winter until 2023 but Gillingham’s resolve could be tested at the end of the campaign.

Tucker was born in Kent and joined the Gills at the age of seven before rising up through their academy. He made his senior debut in a league fixture against Portsmouth in October 2017 aged 17 and has since played 35 more games.

He had loan spells in non-league at Greenwich Borough and Hastings United a couple of years ago to get some senior football experience under his belt.

Celtic are showing an interest in him as they look for players for the future. Neil Lennon’s side are set to secure yet another Scottish Premiership title this season but are eager to strengthen their squad to continue their dominance above the border.

The Hoops will have to battle with bitter rivals Rangers for Tucker’s signature though and Gillingham may have to bat away some serious interest in their young star.