Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan ‘full of praise’ for West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has been ‘full of praise’ for West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu and his recent performances in an interview with Football Insider.

The Welsh striker has been in impressive form for the Baggies in recent weeks and has been a mainstay upfront for much of the season.

Robson-Kanu scored twice on Saturday against Bristol City including a fine second-half goal to secure all three points for Slaven Bilic’s men.

The 30-year-old has never been the most prolific of strikers but Whelan claims it is the ‘other work’ he does which can go unnoticed.

“He is one of those players that can be a bit hit and miss on his day. Sometimes he misses chances but he is a handful, he really is,” Whelan said.

“He is big, strong, runs the channels and takes centre-halfs out of their comfort zones, takes them where they do not want to be.”

“Bilic must be over the moon because he is adding goals to it. He has got everything you would want from somebody leading the line. Most importantly, he is coming into a good run of form now, at the important stage of the season.”

Robson-Kanu has been criticised on occasions for not scoring enough goals but he is in a rich vein of form which is crucial at this stage of the season as he looks to help guide the Midlands club back to the Premier League.

It was always going to be difficult for West Brom to replace the goals scored by Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle last season but in Robson-Kanu they have the complete striker.