Middlesbrough confirm Anfernee Dijksteel to return to action in Under-23s game this week

In an interview with Middlesbrough’s official website, Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed right-back Anfernee Dijksteel is close to returning to the full fitness.

Dijksteel arrived in the summer from Charlton Athletic, but was used sporadically at Middlesbrough before picking up a knee injury in November. He hasn’t played since, but with Boro lacking in numbers in defence, his return can’t come soon enough.

Whilst he was on the treatment table, fans saw the emergence of 19-year old Djed Spence, with the academy graduate being one of the club’s standout performers in Dijksteel’s absence.

The Dutchman has now returned to first-team training, and will get his first minutes out on the pitch this week.

“Anfernee’s back in training” confirmed Woodgate, “he will play an U23s game on Friday against Newcastle.”

Spence and Jonny Howson have been rotated in the right-back role to good effect, but with Spence being dropped from the side in recent games and Howson reverting to the right side of defence, Dijksteel’s return could mean Woodgate is able to deploy Howson back in his natural midfield position.

The full-back is not expected to feature in Boro’s first team game against Leeds United this weekend however, with the clash with Bielsa’s side coming too soon for Dijksteel.

But Woodgate could call on the services of defender Dani Ayala, despite the Spaniard being 85 to 90 percent fit, with Boro boss saying he needs these players to play regardless as they aim to guide their team away from the dreaded relegation zone.