Aston Villa lining up summer move for Millwall defender Jake Cooper

Aston Villa are lining up a summer move for Millwall defender Jake Cooper as they look to add reinforcements to their defence according to Football Insider.

Villa are currently in a relegation battle in the Premier League but manager Dean Smith is looking to bolster his defence regardless of what division they will be in.

Cooper has attracted the interest of a number of clubs higher up the football pyramid and he is believed to be one of Aston Villa’s transfer priorities for this summer.

The former England youth international has been in impressive form for Millwall and has been the source of transfer speculation for various clubs over the past couple of seasons.

The Lions are keen to retain the defender but are aware of interest from potential suitors and realise it may be difficult to keep him should a club come in with a big offer for the 25-year-old.

The Midlands club have the worst defensive record in the entirety of the Premier League despite having spent huge amounts on the likes of Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Matt Targett in the summer following their promotion to the top flight.

Cooper joined Millwall from Reading back in 2017 and has established himself as a key figure for Gary Rowett and is seen to be one of the best young defenders in the Championship.

The centre-back is adept in both penalty boxes and his physicality and dominance in the air makes him an attractive prospect for a whole host of clubs.