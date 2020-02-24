Michael O’Neill confirms Stoke City defensive duo have returned to training

Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has moved to confirm that centre-back pair Ryan Shawcross and Liam Lindsay have both returned to training.

Stoke City centre-back Ryan Shawcross is closing in on his return to action, having not played for the Potters since late December. Shawcross has only managed three games across all competitions so far this season with a horror pre-season keeping him on the sidelines for much of the season.

Fellow Stoke centre-back Liam Lindsay has also been out of action recently. He has notched up 23 appearances across all competitions but has not featured since the Potters’ 4-0 loss to Derby County on January 31st,

And now, the Potters have been provided with a big boost, with the two defenders returning to training and stepping up their return to action. While both Shawcross and Lindsay have both returned to training, Stephen Ward is still on the sidelines. Speaking to the club’s official website to confirm the news, O’Neill said:

“There’s no real advancements (with injuries), Ryan has stepped up his training and he has trained today, Stephen Ward is still with the medical team at this minute in time. Liam Lindsay returned to training today so we’ll see how he is and in relation to Wednesday night, but we don’t have anyone else missing.”

Stoke will be hoping to get the defensive pair back into action as soon as possible as they look to steer themselves away from the bottom three to fend off relegation to League One.