Birmingham City loan man Hogan says strike partner Jutkiewicz is up there with the best he’s played with

Speaking to the club’s official website, Birmingham City’s loaned in striker Scott Hogan has said strike partner Lukas Jutkiewicz is up there with one of the best players he has ever played with.

Scott Hogan has hit the ground running at Birmingham City since signing on loan until the end of the season from bitter rivals Aston Villa, netting an impressive four goals and laying on one assist in just fice games for his new club.

Since arriving at St Andrew’s. Hogan has struck up an impressive strike partnership with Blues star Lukas Jutkiewicz and he has now moved to heap praise on his strike partner. Jutkiewicz has netted 12 goals and provided four assists in 36 games across all competitions with his strong form of late correlating with an improvement in Birmingham’s results.

Now, Hogan has moved to heap praise on the impact of Jutkiewicz, saying he is enjoying playing upfront with the 30-year-old and labelling him as one of the best he has played with over the course of his career so far. He said:

“I get the assist for his goal and he scores, and he gets the assist for my goal and I score. It’s good when both strikers have scored and assisted each other. He’s brilliant and he does all the dirty work. He’s happy to do it and he’ll come and tell you to get up the pitch and “I’ll do this, or I’ll do that”. He’s a fantastic professional and he’s getting his just rewards with his goals.

“There’s a long way to this season and I’ve already said to him I’ve only been here a few weeks but the type of person he is and how he plays and what he does every day for the lads I’d love nothing more than for him to get to 20 goals because he deserves every goal he ever scores because you don’t meet many strikers like him, he’s fantastic.

“He’s a credit to himself. He’s right up there with anyone I’ve played with just because he’s so unselfish and the way he puts everyone before himself.”