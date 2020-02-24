Leeds United loan helped prepare me for Arsenal says Eddie Nketiah

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has said that spending the first half of the season on loan with Leeds United has taught him a lot and helped him prepare for the battle to earn a place in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

During his loan spell at Leeds United over the course of the first half of the season, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was used mainly as an impact sub, starting in only two Championship games and making 15 appearances off the bench in the league.

Despite playing second fiddle to Patrick Bamford, the Gunners youngster managed five goals and one assist in 19 appearances across all competitions before being recalled by parent club Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted against sending Nketiah out on loan again and has instead brought him into his first-team plans, playing five times since his return. He has started the last two Premier League games and scored his first goal under Arteta, finishing well from a Bukayo Saka cross to help the Gunners to a 3-2 win at the weekend.

Now, Nketiah has spoken to Sky Sports about how his time at Leeds United has helped him since returning to Arsenal, saying he learnt a lot from manager Marcelo Bielsa and how his experiences with the Whites helped him prepare for the battle for a spot in Arteta’s side. He said:

“My Leeds experience was good for me, I learned as a player. I might not have played as much as I wanted, but I had good moments when I was there when I came on and played. It’s just about learning and developing.

“It started really well, obviously I came on and if you check my minutes-to-goal ratio, it’s quite good but obviously it’s just how things are. Sometimes the manager makes his decision and you have to deal with it. It’s about learning from that environment. It’s a very good environment to be in, he [Marcelo Bielsa] is a very demanding coach and I learned a lot.”