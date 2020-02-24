QPR director admits keeping star man Eze will be “very difficult”

Speaking to Football.London, Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has admitted that it is going to be “very difficult” to fend off transfer interest in star man Eberechi Eze, with clubs from the Premier League said to be lurking.

Spurs are one of the sides in the Premier League reported to be keeping a close eye on Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze, with his performances in the second tier catching the attention of scouts across the top flight.

Eze has scored 11 goals and laid on six assists for QPR so far this season, playing in all 34 of the R’s Championship game so far this season. His form saw him linked with a move away in January and already, speculation is circling regarding the possible interest the club will have to fend off in the summer.

Now, speaking about Eze, QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand has admitted that it won’t be easy holding onto the 21-year-old this summer, adding that he believes the playmaker will go on to play at the top of the game. Speaking to Football.London, he said:

“It’s going to be very difficult. When you have a player of his quality doing well in your team nobody wants to see him go. I had to fend off a few offers in the January window and, I’m sure if he continues to play in the manner he is playing and adds a few more goals to his game, I’m expecting us to get offers in during the summer.

“I think if you look at his ability, I see him playing for one of the top six sides. I see him playing for England or he can play for Nigeria as well, so we’ll see him on the international scene because of his ability. He’s certainly got the ability to do that.

“There’s a few more bits and pieces to add to his game but those bits and pieces are going to come. I’ve no danger in seeing those bits and pieces come. He’ll go all the way.”