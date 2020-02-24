Shamrock Rovers poised to sign striker Rory Gaffney from Salford City

Shamrock Rovers are set to sign Rory Gaffney from Salford City, as per a report by the Irish Mirror.

The experienced striker is returning to the League of Ireland after six years of playing in England.

Gaffney, who is 30 years old, has spent the first half of this season on loan at Walsall but is ending his deal there early to join Shamrock.

Salford signed him in June 2018 on a three-year contract and he helped them gain promotion from the National League last season but was allowed to leave them last September for fellow League Two side Walsall.

Gaffney started his career with successful spells in his native Ireland with Mervue United and Limerick before Cambridge United snapped him up in 2014. He struggled for goals in his two years with the U’s and left them for Bristol Rovers.

He hit the ground running for the Pirates and played a key part in their promotion to League One in 2016. He scored 24 goals in 113 games for Rovers altogether so eyebrows were raised when he dropped down two divisions to join Salford.

Gaffney reunited with ex-Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke at Walsall earlier this season but he has managed just one goal in 15 appearances. Losing him to Shamrock is a blow for the Saddlers though as they will only be able to replace him by delving into the free agent market now.

Bringing in a proven striker is good business for Shamrock and they are currently top of the league after winning both of their opening two games.