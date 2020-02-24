Millwall boss Gary Rowett impressed with Mason Bennett’s debut

Millwall boss Gary Rowett praised Mason Bennett after he made his debut on Saturday, as per London News Online.

The Lions swooped to sign the forward from fellow Championship side Derby County in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bennett, who is 23 years old, came off the bench for the London side in the second-half of their 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. Despite the loss, Bennett did enough to earn the praise of his manager.

Rowett said Bennett gave his side more of an attacking threat, as per London News Online: “When Mason Bennett came on, I felt he gave us a little bit of intent attacking wise, before then I felt we played a little bit tepid in those forward areas.”

“I still think his fitness will be an issue for the whole game, we have to think he as hasn’t played much or any football at all in the last two or three months, today was his first taste of that.”

He added: “You saw in glimpses his pace and power to open the game up, you also saw his rustiness in his last finish. What I was pleased about was when he came on and he was trying desperately to get us back in the game.”

Millwall’s Play-Off hopes were dented by the Latics and they have slipped to 11th in the league, seven points off the top six.

Bennett will be hoping he can start in their next game against Birmingham City at The Den on Wednesday night to help his new side close the gap.

He has been on the books of Derby for his whole career but has had experience of playing out on loan in the past with the likes of Chesterfield, Bradford City, Burton Albion and Notts County.