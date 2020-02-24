Birmingham City not thinking about permanent Scott Hogan deal from Aston Villa yet

Birmingham City will wait until the summer before considering signing Scott Hogan on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The striker has been a hit with the Blues since joining on loan from rivals Villa in the January transfer window.

Hogan, who is 27 years old, has scored four goals in five games so far for the Midlands side and has formed an effective partnership up front with Lukas Jutkiewicz. He still has a year left on his contract at Villa Park when his loan at St. Andrews expires.

When asked about the possibility of signing him permanently, Blues’ boss Pep Clotet said, as per Birmingham Live: “We need to wait until the summer because I am not aware of the contractual situation. Obviously he is an Aston Villa player here on loan so possibly it is something that needs answering in the summer.”

Aston Villa paid big money to sign him from Brentford in January 2017 after he bagged 21 goals in 36 games for the Bees. However, injuries woes have caught up with him and Hogan found himself shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and Stoke City before rocking up at Birmingham last month.

It seems a good fit for him and he is starting to rekindle the form he had at Brentford. His future at Villa Park could depend on whether they stay up in the Premier League this term or not. Whatever happens, there is no doubt Birmingham will be keeping a close eye on developments.