Ex-Cardiff City and Derby County midfielder Joe Ledley to join Newcastle Jets

Former Cardiff City and Derby County midfielder Joe Ledley is set to join Australian side Newcastle Jets, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The Wales international is poised to put pen-to-paper on a short term contract with the A-League side.

Ledley, who is 33 years old, had a brief spell in the Championship with Charlton Athletic earlier this season and has most recently been training with League Two outfit Newport County.

He is now linking up with ex-Wales teammate Carl Robinson in Australia at Newcastle Jets, who are also the home of former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

Ledley has racked up over 500 appearances in his career. He started out at Cardiff City and rose up through the youth ranks with the Welsh side.

He went on to play 255 times for the Blubirds before he was signed by Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in 2010. He helped the Hoops win the league title three times and the Scottish Cup once during his four years at Celtic Park.

The tough-tackling midfielder moved back down the border to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2014 and went onto become a key player for the London. Ledley became a popular player amongst the Selhurst Park faithful during his three-and-half year stint at the club.

He dropped into the Championship to join Derby in September 2017 and played 30 times for the Rams before leaving in January last year. He is now set for a new chapter with Newcastle Jets.