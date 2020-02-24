The 72
Championship

Rangers interested in West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch

Rangers are tracking West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch, according to a report by the Mirror.

The Baggies remain locked in contract negotiations with the youngster. His current deal at the Hawthorns expires at the end of the season with Steven Gerrard’s side keeping a close eye on developments.

Tulloch, who is 19 years old, is believed to be open to staying with the Midlands club but the two parties have not been able to strike a deal yet. He has made two appearances for Slaven Bilic’s men so far this term and is highly-rated by the Championship table toppers.

The Birmingham-born forward has risen up through Albion’s ranks and has been a key player for their youth sides in the past. He was handed his first team debut in an FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion in January last year.

He has also represented England at U16 to U18 levels so far in his short career and has had his progress recognised by the international set-up.

Tulloch has found senior opportunities hard to come by with the Baggies due to the abundance of quality they have in his position. Therefore, he will be weighing up his next move with his contract expiring.

If Rangers could offer him more regular game time and European football next season then they could turn his head. His situation may depend on whether West Brom are promoted to the Premier League this term or not.

