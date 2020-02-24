Middlesbrough ready to ‘cash in’ on Dael Fry as club name their asking price

According to The Sun (print edition, 24th February), Middlesbrough are preparing to sell Dael Fry and have set their valuation at £25 million for the centre-back.

The defender was on Burnley’s list of targets last summer and in the January transfer window, but nothing came to fruition. Now the Clarets know they need to fork out £25 million for the Middlesbrough man’s services.

It is reported that Sean Dyche’s side would be prepared to bid around half of Boro’s asking price, and are confident of twisting their arm, having persuaded Middlesbrough to part ways with Ben Gibson two seasons ago for half of their £30 million valuation.

Fry has been an integral part of Boro’s side since making his debut as a 17-year old under Aitor Karanka in 2014, with the exception being the Teessider’s Premier League season in which Fry was loaned out to Rotherham United.

The 22-year old even captained his hometown club on more than one occasion earlier this season and is seen as a vital part of the team by Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate.

However, with the arrival of Harold Moukoudi on loan from Saint-Etienne, and a permanent deal becoming an option in the summer, the club could be prepared to cash in on Fry for a large fee to secure a move for Moukoudi.

Fry has turned out for England at every youth level from under-17s up to the under-21s and was part of the under-17’s European Championship winning team in 2014, the under-20s World Cup win in 2017 and Toulon Tournament victory the following year.