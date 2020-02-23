Leeds United Casilla judgement should be early next week with stopper carrying injury

It drags on does the FA verdict on the case facing Kiko Casilla, a case that was instigated back in late September against Charlton Athletic. According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United fans shouldn’t have much longer to wait for a resolution.

Stemming from that game are allegations that former Real Madrid stopper Casilla addressed Charlton’s Jonathan Leko with words of a racial nature, allegations that the Leeds United keeper strenuously denies.

The hearing was last week, covering Wednesday and Thursday, and most observers thought that a decision in the case would be published before the weekend. However, with no decision forthcoming, Casilla was free to play in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading at Elland Road. It was a second successive win for the Whites and a second successive clean sheet for Casilla.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay, formerly of the Yorkshire Evening Post, is of the opinion that a decision will not be too far away and the saga will come to a head one way or another. Replying to a question from a Leeds United fan in a Q&A session on The Athletic website, Hay says: “Most of us were expecting a verdict before the end of the week and something should materialise in the early part of next week.”

Ahead of that verdict, Leeds United and Casilla have other worries to contend with in terms of just how severe the stopper’s finger injury is (below) and whether this will do the job of the FA disciplinary committee and keep him out of United’s upcoming games, starting with Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

The splint is precautionary.

I believe it’s to stop Kiko giving the rods to the FA and getting into more trouble 😂😂 #Lufc #Kiko pic.twitter.com/hoxp7y7Kbh — Debbington (@DebsHLUFC) February 23, 2020

As you can see from the above picture, Casilla is sporting a splint on two fingers of his right hand. Reports are that this splint in precautionary rather than anything serious. It was an injury that Hay says Casilla picked up in the opening 45 minutes at Elland Road where he said Casilla: “injured a finger during the first half but played on anyway.”

FA-appointed independent disciplinary committee or digit injury, hopefully, both will be cleared up by Wednesday and that Leeds United will have their #1 keeper between the sticks for another crucial Sky Bet Championship game as the Whites look to battle towards Premier League promotion.